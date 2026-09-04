Nathaniel Wood | Content, But Still Pushing

Nathaniel Wood found himself in a familiar position at the start of the week: ready to compete but left without a dance partner after his original opponent, recent Ultimate Fighter winner Mairon Santos, was forced out of their engagement in Paris at the 11th hour.
As he made the trek from London to “The City of Lights,” he did so not knowing if he would compete on Saturday, but despite the uncertainty, Wood was more comfortable with the situation than he’d been in the past.
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“The one positive I will take away from it is that now that I have moved up a weight, these things aren’t as painful,” said Wood, who relocated from bantamweight to featherweight four years ago, and will face newcomer Pavel Andrusca on Saturday night at Accor Arena. “When I was cutting down to bantamweight and there was the fight that ended up falling through, that was painful; cutting a serious amount of weight and not knowing if you’re even fighting is a real test of the mind.
“This week, I’m still uncomfortable, still cutting weight, but it’s a lot easier. It’s one of those things in MMA which is why I don’t ever focus on any one opponent too much, because opponents can change; there are so many injuries in the sport, which is one of the reasons I’m still fighting this weekend.
“A lot of people have said to me, ‘Why didn’t you just decline the fight and wait ‘til you get a Top 15?’” continued Wood, who currently resides on the doorstep of the Top 15, having earned four straight wins and victories in seven of his eight starts in the 145-pound weight class. “Well, what if I do that and in a month’s time, I get an injury and I’m not fighting for two years?
“Anything can happen, so I just try and focus on what I can control, and what I can control is turning up on Saturday night and putting on the best performance I possibly can. Win, lose, draw, I leave it in God’s hands.”
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Late shifts in opponents are always challenging, no matter the circumstances, but it’s extra tricky for someone in Wood’s position.
The 33-year-old veteran has been pushing for a place in the rankings and craving an opportunity to test himself against the division’s elite but has instead been battling a steady diet of ascending talents. Four years ago in Paris, he beat Charles Jourdain, and over his last three outings, the GB Top Team man has gotten the better of things against Morgan Charriere, Jose Miguel Delgado, and Losene Keita.
Both Charriere and Keita compete after him this weekend in Paris, while Delgado recently tagged in to face Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC next week, which highlights the strength of schedule Wood has faced during his current run of positive form. Now, instead of facing the emerging Santos, he’ll stand across from Andrusca, a 24-year-old natural bantamweight with nothing to lose and everything to gain.
“It’s a high-risk, low-reward fight, but every fight in MMA is risky,” began Wood, forever pragmatic in his perspective. “We have four-ounce gloves on — it only takes one shot to completely change the game, so it’s not ideal, but when it’s this close, what can I expect? I wasn’t expecting the matchmakers to be able to get a Top 15 [opponent] and I wasn’t expecting anyone to really take the fight.
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“This guy is now in the UFC by taking this opportunity, so for him, even if he comes in and gets absolutely smashed — which is what my game plan is — he’s in the UFC and he went up against one of the best fighters in the division a weight class above. He’s got 101 excuses he can make, so for him, it’s a no-brainer; why would you not take the fight?
“Unfortunately, it is what it is,” he added with a smirk. “I’ve got to play the cards I’ve been dealt, get in there, make sure I perform, and get in there as soon as I can.”
In a situation where many have fallen victim to underestimating their opponent or letting the change disrupt their focus, Wood has taken the opposite approach when it comes to his clash with the newcomer from Moldova.
“In my head, I’m telling myself now that this guy is the No. 1 contender because I don’t ever want to underestimate anyone,” offered the former Cage Warriors champion, who carries a 23-6 record into Saturday’s contest. “I’m overestimating him — I’m telling myself this is the toughest fight I’ve ever had, the best guy I’m ever going to fight, and I need to go in there as the best version I can.
“If I make it look easy? Amazing! But I never would underestimate someone.
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“I’m telling myself this is the No. 1 guy — ‘You get this one out of the way and you’re looking at a title shot,’” he added. “I like to trick my brain into thinking these things and staying on that right path, whereas if you’re looking at other things, overlooking people, it’s not the right frame of mind to be in on Fight Week.”
Wood has the right frame of mind for the challenging, but all-too-common situation he’s facing this weekend, but his perspective on the sport, his position within the featherweight hierarchy, and life in general is unfortunately not common enough.
“Someone said to me once on Twitter, ‘You’re never gonna be good enough to become UFC champion’ and I thought, ‘So what?’” he recalled with a laugh. “If I don’t become UFC champion, that doesn’t define anything.
“What, you’re not the No. 1 guy in the world? I’m gonna be so disappointed? C’mon, man. I’m enjoying my life, doing my thing, and I’ve got more important things now, such as my daughters, and as long as they’re healthy and happy, I’m happy.
“I’m trying to be grateful for what I have, and if you’re always sitting there looking at the next thing, you don’t sit there and go, ‘D’you know what? I’m living the dream,’” continued the thoughtful Londoner. “When I was 16 years old, this was just a pipe dream, and I’m living it, and you forget that. I’ve got so many things to be thankful for that I’m not gonna sit there and be like, ‘I want this, I want that.’
“Comparison is the thief of joy, and I’m happy with what I’ve got,” Wood added. “I’ve got my family, I’ve got a decent bit of money, I don’t have to get up and go to a job that I hate. I love what I do and yeah, I’m just trying to be grateful for what I have, and I believe that if you put more gratitude out there, you get more.”
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But don’t let that contentment fool you into thinking Wood isn’t still focused on climbing the divisional ladder, continuing to stack wins and ideally chasing down a UFC title, because those goals are still front of mind for the clean, technical fighter.
The next chance to take another step forward is upon him, and while the opponent has changed, the intention has not.
“Ideally, get a finish in the first round, whether that’s a submission, TKO or knockout,” Wood said, projecting how he’d ideally like to see things play out on Saturday. “First, second round, I’d like to put this kid out and show the UFC that I am a top contender.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.