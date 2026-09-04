Nathaniel Wood | Content, But Still Pushing

As he made the trek from London to “The City of Lights,” he did so not knowing if he would compete on Saturday, but despite the uncertainty, Wood was more comfortable with the situation than he’d been in the past.

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“The one positive I will take away from it is that now that I have moved up a weight, these things aren’t as painful,” said Wood, who relocated from bantamweight to featherweight four years ago, and will face newcomer Pavel Andrusca on Saturday night at Accor Arena. “When I was cutting down to bantamweight and there was the fight that ended up falling through, that was painful; cutting a serious amount of weight and not knowing if you’re even fighting is a real test of the mind.

“This week, I’m still uncomfortable, still cutting weight, but it’s a lot easier. It’s one of those things in MMA which is why I don’t ever focus on any one opponent too much, because opponents can change; there are so many injuries in the sport, which is one of the reasons I’m still fighting this weekend.