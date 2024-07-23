NATHANIEL WOOD: ARLA’S SUPERHERO RETURNS

A lot of it has to do with the new addition to his family — his infant daughter Arla — who has given the London native an entirely different outlook on life in just a few short, nerve-racking weeks.

“She’s really changed my outlook on life, where the things I thought mattered, don’t matter,” says Wood, beaming as he spoke about his daughter, who was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) and was recently diagnosed with a hole in her heart. “When she came out, she had to go straight away — they had to put tubes down her throat, sedate her — and the first thing I thought and my body told me was ‘I would die for that girl right now.’

“I can’t explain it, because I used to think, ‘Ah yeah, you have a baby, you love it, of course, but maybe it takes time because I don’t know this baby; we have to form a relationship.’ Nope. With me, something in my body went, ‘I would die for this baby in an instant.’

“She hadn’t even seen me, I didn’t even know her, but something in me just changed.”