Nate Maness' Unforgettable 2020

But he stops short of ruling out the other weight classes if it means a quick turnaround after Saturday.

“For sure. I can do 135 again. I can do 145. I’ve fought as high as 155, professionally. So I’d love to come back in there if everything goes well. Let’s do it. Ray Borg is a pretty big name. I don’t look to take any steps backward and fight newcomers, I want to shoot up the ladder: Top 20, Top 15. Let’s test me.”

In Borg, Maness will certainly be tested. But it’s a testament to Maness’ fighting prowess that the matchmakers paired him with the veteran former title challenger for his Octagon debut.

“I like the matchup, personally. I think I match up pretty well with him. It’s a big name that puts me right in the mix. I’m 29, I ain’t got a whole lot of time to be messing around. Let’s get in there and go!”

As the promotion resumes its events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Maness will make the walk without the sound of the crowd in attendance, the way he had long dreamed. But if it’s disappointing him, he doesn’t let on.