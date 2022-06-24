Nate Maness Thrives Being The Underdog

He doesn’t shy away from the feeling of being an underdog, which is something he isn’t unfamiliar with.

“This will be my second undefeated opponent in the UFC, I think I’ve been an underdog in every fight and I’m 3-0,” Maness told UFC.com prior to his fight against Umar Nurmagomedov. “At the end of the day, it’s just me and Umar that get in there, so the odds don’t mean anything, the prediction videos don’t mean anything; he has to put me away or get put away. That’s all that it comes down to.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Throughout his career, the Tennessee native has made switches from featherweight to bantamweight. His last fight against Tony Gravely in September was his first fight back at bantamweight since 2019.

Maness has shown that he can have success in both weight classes in his fights prior to entering the UFC. In 2018, he became the TKO bantamweight champion and in 2020, he won the vacant Hard Rock MMA featherweight title.

“I’m actually cutting less weight before than I have my whole career. I think it’s just maturing and taking that next step and realizing that you are on the biggest stage that you could possibly be on, so the weight is great,” Maness said. “I love this weight class.”

Don't Miss Any UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Even though Maness came out victorious against Gravely last time around, with a second-round TKO, he still had to take some time away from training after he broke his jaw during the fight.

During his time away, he wasn’t able to get much training in due to his mouth being wired shut. He was still able to get some lifting and running in and tried to work around the circumstances. Once he was cleared in late January, it was back to business as usual for “Mayhem”.