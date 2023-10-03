Nate Maness: No Extra Pressure

“I made a mistake, he locked up my neck, and it’s one of those things,” began Maness, a tinge of frustration evident in his voice. “I went three rounds with Umar and then you get in there for two minutes with Tagir. It’s just one of those things that happen, so I’m not really sure what to take away from it.

“I was prepared, I was ready, and I know I can beat that guy, but sometimes that’s just the way the ball rolls. I’m looking forward to this one, getting this next W, and getting back on track.

“It’s definitely one of the more difficult things I’ve ever had to do in this sport,” he said of dealing with losing his flyweight debut. “I dedicated a long time to that weigh-in, doing everything right for 12 weeks. We were very disciplined with everything, and to go in there and have that kind of showing in two minutes is not what you’re preparing for, not what you’re planning for.

“Things do happen, and I’ve done the best that I can for this camp to make sure they don’t happen again, but you never know,” Maness added, acknowledging the unpredictable reality of a career forged in the UFC cage. “You go in there and somebody has got to lose, somebody has got to win.

“I feel like I’ve done my part and I deserve a victory, so I’m gonna go in there and try to take it.”

There is a certain amount of pressure that exists for an athlete every single time they make the walk to the Octagon — wins and losses matter, and future opportunities and potential earnings can hinge on the successes and failures that transpire in the cage.

As such, there is an inherent belief that entering off a loss ratchets up the pressure a little more, and each subsequent unfavorable result just continues to up the ante. With Maness heading into this weekend’s contest off consecutive defeats, many would likely assume that “Mayhem” is feeling the heat and doing his best to block out thoughts about his current situation, but instead, the talented flyweight said he feels completely at ease heading into his showdown with Mendonca on Saturday.

“I’m actually feeling a lot of freedom for this fight,” offered Maness, who went 10-1 prior to arriving in the UFC and carries a 14-3 mark into the weekend. “I know the pressure is on and things like that, but it’s nothing I haven’t felt before.

“I haven’t added any extra pressure to myself because I’ve been down two. I fought two really good guys, I worked hard, I prepared right — I know I’ve done everything I need to do. I’m still excited about this game, still feel like there is a lot more I can improve on. I’m really set on getting into the rankings, getting to that belt.

“There is no extra pressure,” he reiterated. “I feel good, and I love the matchup with Mateus. I think we’re gonna go in there and put on a good show. No extra pressure at all.”