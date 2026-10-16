Nate Landwehr’s Qualities For Success At 155 Pounds: ‘Disciplined And Mean’

Nate Landwehr is ready to embark on a new chapter in his UFC career as he looks to continue thrilling crowds with his displays inside the Octagon. With a “live by the sword, die by the sword” fighting style, losses can be an occupational hazard. But after losing successive bouts to Dooho Choi, Morgan Charriere, and Cub Swanson, Landwehr is even more focused on victory as he prepares for action in Edmonton this weekend.
"Yeah, for sure, man,” he admitted. “A whole career being exciting against very tough guys. It sucks taking these L’s these last couple fights, but I'm ready to get my redemption… Come Saturday night, I'm gonna come out there, and I'm gonna try to beat this man bad."
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Landwehr takes on fellow knockout artist Mandel Nallo in Edmonton on Saturday night in a classic battle of come-forward scrappers who both enter the Octagon with the same intention. It means the 38-year-old has to solve the age-old problem of finding a path to victory before getting clipped himself.
“That's the thing, right? That's fighting,” he smiled. “How do you figure it out without getting got? That's the million-dollar question. That's a championship-type thing, right? How do you do it without getting got? Who is better?”
The fight is also Landwehr’s first fight since moving up to 155 pounds. The decision, he said, was born out of necessity with the punishing weight cut to 145 pounds starting to become too much of a burden during fight week.
“I'm getting a little bit older, man. It's just time to focus on the fight instead of celebrating the weight cut,” he said. “I feel powerful. I feel like I was able to get through the camp with not that many injuries. So, it's overall healthier, and I'm ready to put this ‘Nate The Train’ lightweight power on this man.”
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The move up to 155 also brings a new pool of potential opponents, with Landwehr moving up to join one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC. In his mind, whoever the UFC matched him with would be a serious test.
“Oh, 100 percent, man. You throw a rock at somebody, you're gonna hit somebody my size, you know? It’s just the name of the game,” he said. ”He's good, but I gotta come in there and bang him up, man. I can't let it go tit-for-tat. I gotta put an ass whooping on him real quick and let the dust settle that way. Be smart defensively, you know? Disciplined and mean.”
One of the things that has made Landwehr’s fights so compelling over the years is the straightforward nature of his approach. He walks forward, loads up, and tries to knock your head off. It’s a tactic that has seen him achieve mixed results, but more often than not, his fights have been superbly entertaining. This time round, matched against another warrior, he’s determined to make his power pay and ensure his latest entertaining performance ends with a victory.
“I gotta knock him out,” he stated. “I gotta stay in his face. I gotta lump him up, man. I gotta land this right hand. I gotta land and finish everything up. I gotta, from minute one, be on him.”
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Landwehr was full of praise for his opponent’s fighting spirit and said he was impressed with Nallo’s performance in defeat against Jai Herbert on his UFC debut.
“I’ve seen the heart, man. He was hurt. He had heart. There's no question about his heart, man,” he said. “You know, a lot of these skilled guys, when they get beat up, it's all downhill for them. He's highly skilled, and he got lumped up, and he was still trying to poker-face it, you know? Even though he was hurt, he still didn't pull guard or nothing like that. He was trying to still win. [He’s] still dangerous hurt, is what I'm trying to say, you know?”
Landwehr is renowned for his “stand-and-bang” fighting style, but his first two UFC finishes actually came via submission. When we presented that fact to him and asked him if the temptation might be there to sneak in a submission, rather than the usual striking-based approach, he said he’d take the victory by any means necessary.
I'm gonna take what I can get, man,” he said. “I lump him up [and] he gives me his neck, I'll take his neck. You probably won’t see me going for no armbar. No knee lock, no crazy heel hooks or nothing like that. But I mean, you beat somebody up, and you snatch them down and grab that neck. Man, I'll take that neck, for sure.”
Landwehr’s reputation as a veteran crowd-pleaser was likely a major reason for his card placement for this event, with his bout against Nallo opening up the main card, with the anticipation that the two aggressive fighters will get the ball rolling in spectacular style.
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And while the card placement may suggest there’s some added responsibility there for Landwehr, the man himself says his motivation to perform comes from the people who paid their hard-earned money on tickets to watch him compete live.
“Oh man, we're jumping off that main card,” he said. “I expect everybody is going to be in their seats by the time [we fight]. And here's the thing: it's got to mean something, right? … These people have been saving up their money. Things are tough right now, I don’t care what country you’re in – groceries, gas, everything.
“These people have been saving up. They’ve got to park. They got to make it to [the arena]. Even the cheap seats, right? I got something to give to these people. You know what I mean? And they're gonna they're gonna see it. My heart will be the one that wins them over.”
Landwehr plans on keeping “The Train” running, but he isn’t signposting any stops or destinations along the way. He’s just focusing on the fight in front of him, and getting ready to deliver another all-action Nate Landwehr performance.
“I'm not looking ahead. October 17. All eyes on this fight, man,” he said. “This is it. Do or die. I ain't going out. I ain't come this far to come this far. And I ain't turning back.
“I'm as young as I'm gonna be. I'm as healthy as I'm gonna be. And I'm showing up to fight this man. And I intend on doing harm.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.