Nate Landwehr’s Qualities For Success At 155 Pounds: ‘Disciplined And Mean’

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One of the things that has made Landwehr’s fights so compelling over the years is the straightforward nature of his approach. He walks forward, loads up, and tries to knock your head off. It’s a tactic that has seen him achieve mixed results, but more often than not, his fights have been superbly entertaining. This time round, matched against another warrior, he’s determined to make his power pay and ensure his latest entertaining performance ends with a victory.

“I gotta knock him out,” he stated. “I gotta stay in his face. I gotta lump him up, man. I gotta land this right hand. I gotta land and finish everything up. I gotta, from minute one, be on him.”

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Landwehr was full of praise for his opponent’s fighting spirit and said he was impressed with Nallo’s performance in defeat against Jai Herbert on his UFC debut.

“I’ve seen the heart, man. He was hurt. He had heart. There's no question about his heart, man,” he said. “You know, a lot of these skilled guys, when they get beat up, it's all downhill for them. He's highly skilled, and he got lumped up, and he was still trying to poker-face it, you know? Even though he was hurt, he still didn't pull guard or nothing like that. He was trying to still win. [He’s] still dangerous hurt, is what I'm trying to say, you know?”

Landwehr is renowned for his “stand-and-bang” fighting style, but his first two UFC finishes actually came via submission. When we presented that fact to him and asked him if the temptation might be there to sneak in a submission, rather than the usual striking-based approach, he said he’d take the victory by any means necessary.