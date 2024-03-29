Nate Landwehr: ‘The Train’ Rolls On

"Yeah. Oh man, it’s life-changing!” he said.

“You think you're ready for it, you are ready for it. But it's always going to change you, no matter how ready you are.

As well as fighting for his new, growing family, Landwehr also heads into the weekend with some additional competitive motivation. His bout with Jamall Emmers this weekend represents a chance for Landwehr to bounce back into the win column after seeing his three-fight win streak snapped by Dan Ige last time out.

Between October 2021 and March 2023, Landwehr picked up three big victories. He finished noted striker Ludovit Klein with a third-round anaconda choke, then followed up with a hard-earned majority decision win over David Onama.

He then made it three in a row with a second-round rear-naked choke finish of Austin Lingo. All three fights saw Landwehr pick up post-fight bonuses, and gave him some serious momentum heading into the summer of 2023.