Nate Landwehr: ‘The Train’ Rolls On

Announcements
Athletes
After Seeing His Win Streak Snapped Last Time Out, Nate Landwehr Is Ready To Bounce Back In Atlantic City.
Nate Landwehr heads into UFC Atlantic City this weekend powered by a little extra motivation, and he plans on bringing the show, as he typically loves to do.
"It's always gonna be something great to see when I step in the cage, and Saturday night should be no different.”
Order The Epic UFC 300 Event Here
Landwehr arrived in Atlantic City as a new father, and admitted that even a fighter who prepares for everything inside the cage was knocked sideways a little by the challenge of his new family arrival.
"Yeah. Oh man, it’s life-changing!” he said.
“You think you're ready for it, you are ready for it. But it's always going to change you, no matter how ready you are.
As well as fighting for his new, growing family, Landwehr also heads into the weekend with some additional competitive motivation. His bout with Jamall Emmers this weekend represents a chance for Landwehr to bounce back into the win column after seeing his three-fight win streak snapped by Dan Ige last time out.
Limited Tickets Remaining For The Epic UFC 300! Get Yours Here
Between October 2021 and March 2023, Landwehr picked up three big victories. He finished noted striker Ludovit Klein with a third-round anaconda choke, then followed up with a hard-earned majority decision win over David Onama.
He then made it three in a row with a second-round rear-naked choke finish of Austin Lingo. All three fights saw Landwehr pick up post-fight bonuses, and gave him some serious momentum heading into the summer of 2023.
Highlight: Nate Landwehr Snags Third-Round Anaconda Choke Submission | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Highlight: Nate Landwehr Snags Third-Round Anaconda Choke Submission | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
/
That momentum saw him handed a big opportunity, against longtime featherweight contender Ige at UFC 289. Despite a competitive showing, Landwehr came off second best on the scorecards as he lost out to “50k” in Vancouver.
Now Landwehr is looking to bounce back from defeat, and he’s taking a grounded approach to his situation.
“It's 50-50. Half the roster lost their last fight, man. It’s no big deal,” he said.
View The Full UFC 300 Fight Card
“I mean, it sucks, but I picked a fight with number 13 (in the world), and came up short. It is what it is.
“Everybody wants it back, I got beat. I got beat up. What do you want me to say? He got me. If we fought 10 times, who knows what the odds would be, but I gotta say it – even if the top 10 fought, five of them have got to lose. Alexander Volkanovski is coming off two losses, and he’s one of the best ever.
"So you’ve got to pick yourself up by your shoes, keep grinding and plugging away, and it’s all about the next one. It’s the fight came. I always tell people the fight game’s like the jungle. Sometimes you’re George, sometimes you’re Jane.”
Landwehr was set to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Atlantic City this weekend, but after his opponent was forced to withdraw from the matchup, “The Train” finds himself up against Emmers. It’s a change of opponent, and a change of fighting style, but he’s relishing the test that lies ahead of him.
Preview Every Fight Happening This Weekend In Atlantic City
“We're always training for battle, man,” he said.
“It's gonna be a war. It's gonna be hard. There's no easy fights in this game. And I feel like it's gonna be a better fight for the fans, if anything.
"He's good, he’s quick, he’s long, he’s fast. He's the whole package, and it's gonna be a feather in my cap to get out there and to put him away.”
It’s very much a case of “on to the next one” for Landwehr and, just like his fighting style in the Octagon, his approach to his career is a simple one – just keep pressing forward. Up next, it’s a matchup with Emmers on Saturday night, and it’s one he refuses to look past.
“I feel like 2024 for me is what looks like March 30. That’s it right now for me,” he said.
“I feel like I’ll have a great fight, and I feel like I could get him out of there.”
If he does, expect “The Train’s” next stop to be close to the featherweight Top 15 once again.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Podcast
Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast
UFC 300