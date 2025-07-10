Nate Landwehr | ‘The Train’ Comes Home'

Although his 5-4 Octagon account seems pedestrian, it has been anything but since he made his debut in January 2020. Always one to bring the action, six of his nine bouts ended inside the distance. Even when he moved his training camp to MMA Masters in Miami to hone his aggression, Landwehr scored three finishes and won a Fight of the Year candidate in 2022 against David Onama.

In five years on the roster, something Ladnwehr hasn’t had the chance to do is fight close to home. That changes on July 12. It marks his first fight in his home state since November 2016 and his first fight in Music City since October 2013. That bout took place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, which has half the capacity of Bridgestone Arena. Landwehr called the occasion a “full circle” moment and believes everything is in place for an unforgettable night.

“It’s like a movie,” Landwehr told UFC.com. “He’s exciting. I’m exciting. I don’t want to put that pressure on it, but it’s got a good fight written all over it. I hope it’s something we can look back on and have some great video footage. I’m trying to finish this man.”