Nate Landwehr Ready To Let It Rip

Most regular human beings operate somewhere between four and seven on the energy scale; they’re clearly awake, relatively engaged, and, if the right opportunity presented itself, could be up for an adventure.

Landwehr’s baseline feels like it’s around a nine and when things get going, “Nate the Train” is the fighting equivalent of Spinal Tap’s Nigel Tufnel; he’s turning things up to 11.

That’s why it was so odd to see Landwehr lay back a little in the opening moments of his UFC debut earlier this year against Herbert Burns.

After the two men raced to the center of the Octagon to start, it was Landwehr who started moving backwards, circling on the edges, allowing the Brazilian to come forward. On the broadcast, Michael Bisping expressed surprise that Landwehr didn’t come out guns blazing, and before “The Count” could finish his thought, Burns was in on a single leg that he turned into a trip before locking in a D’Arce choke.

Landwehr eventually stood and worked himself free, but just when it seemed like he was ready to start fighting his fight, Burns put a knee on his chin and the fight was over.

“Preparing for the fight, we were worried about getting taken down and the grappling aspects instead of saying, ‘F*** it — if you get taken down, pop back up,’” explained Landwehr, who returns to action this weekend against durable veteran Darren Elkins. “We were just more focused (on him than we should have been), but it is what it is.

“I feel like I was about to get right in it, come into my own and then I got smoothed out,” continued the 31-year-old UFC sophomore, who entered his debut on a seven-fight winning streak. “I feel like I was just about to start doing what I do best. I was focused on what he was going to do more than what I needed to do.

“I’m a steamroller, but I was getting into the habit of trying to be good instead of being a bad m*****f***** and that’s never good. That will never happen again. I’m just going to come out there and do what I do best and that’s letting it rip.”