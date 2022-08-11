Nate Landwehr Is Going Full Steam Ahead

As he approaches a matchup with David Onama at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Landwehr cautiously relishes getting to San Diego and participating in the various fight week activities. Over the last two-and-a-half years, Landwehr was booked for nine different matchups with only four coming to fruition for one reason or another, which means nine training camps for, hopefully, five UFC contests come August 13.

“I’m just excited to make it to fight week,” Landwehr told UFC.com. “I’ve been to fight week before with Movsar (Evloev), and he fell off the day of with COVID, so it’s been crazy.”

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

Calling back to his scheduled bout with the undefeated Evloev back in December 2020, Landwehr might have some hesitancy about getting too excited before he makes the walk. That said, when he gets there, he can’t wait to soak it all in before he fights.

Landwehr hasn’t fought in front of a proper arena crowd since his debut against Herbert Burns, and that fight was the first on the card. A natural showman and entertainer who would rather lose an all-action war than win a snoozer, Landwehr actually downplays his excitement about the environment. Instead, he’s just eager to put all his hard work to use and get into a fist fight.