Nate Landwehr | Here To Bring The Show

If you want to open up the main card of a pay-per-view with fireworks, insert Nate Landwehr. This Saturday, Landwehr takes on Dooho Choi in a fight that is expected by many fans to be highly entertaining.
It takes two to put on a show, and with these athletes, it’s very likely. Choi has put on many exciting bouts throughout his career, including a UFC Hall Of Fame Fight with Cub Swanson. On the other side, Landwehr fights like a pit bull, and anytime there’s a microphone nearby, you can bet on being entertained.
In Atlantic City earlier this year, Landwehr arguably stole the show. After knocking Jamall Emmers out in the first round, he kept the excitement going for all the New Jersey fans in attendance.
Ahead of UFC 310, Landwehr is bringing the same energy he always does and can’t wait for this opportunity.
“I would’ve fought him in a phone booth for the money,” Landwehr said to UFC.com
“To say it’s in front of the whole world, for the biggest promotion in the world, the last pay-per-view of the year, first fight of the (main) card, guys were like, ‘When you gonna fight?’ Seven o’clock, baby, we live, so yeah it’s exciting.”
Fist fighting isn’t for everyone, but for “The Train,” it’s truly what he loves to do.
“I’m so glad I found this passion. It would’ve been a little bit much on a construction crew every week. It’s nice I found this and it’s just a calling of mine, and you can see it when I’m in there. I love it.”
Outside of the Octagon, Landwehr’s been a father to his son for just over a year. However, when it comes to the fight game, he sticks to his roots.
“You change a little bit, but still the same man with the same game plan.
“I stick to the same plan. You add a little bit more wrinkles, try to get better with some techniques on your off-time. But during camp, you can get better at things, but some things just don’t work for real.”
Landwehr has made it easy for much of the UFC fanbase to gravitate towards him. It’s pretty simple; when you fight the way he does and have the mic skills to drop iconic one-liners, fans get behind it.
He’s the type of fighter that thrives off the energy of the fans. Landwehr brings a fire fight no matter where the Octagon is, but there’s nothing like fighting in front of a crowd, according to him.
“The ooohs and the ahhhs, it’s just tremendous,” he explained. “I think to myself that fight between me and Darren Elkins would’ve been so cool with some ooohs and some ahhhs.”
When asked about training camp, the Tennessee native doesn’t sugar coat the process, yet believes it will pay dividends.
“Hard. Preparation is always hard, Every day, we’re fighting. Everything’s gonna come to a boil come Saturday.”
This weekend he looks for his sixth UFC win and second of 2024. Facing a veteran like Choi, it certainly won’t come without a challenge, as both men rarely ever take backward steps.
For Landwehr, being himself is what’s most important.
“Keys for me, I just have to get dirty with him. Mean, just being myself and no hesitation, just let it rip.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
