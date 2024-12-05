Nate Landwehr | Here To Bring The Show

It takes two to put on a show, and with these athletes, it’s very likely. Choi has put on many exciting bouts throughout his career, including a UFC Hall Of Fame Fight with Cub Swanson. On the other side, Landwehr fights like a pit bull, and anytime there’s a microphone nearby, you can bet on being entertained.

In Atlantic City earlier this year, Landwehr arguably stole the show. After knocking Jamall Emmers out in the first round, he kept the excitement going for all the New Jersey fans in attendance.

Ahead of UFC 310, Landwehr is bringing the same energy he always does and can’t wait for this opportunity.