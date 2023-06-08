Nate Landwehr Is Going Full-Steam Ahead In Vancouver

The former M-1 featherweight champion came into the UFC with a reputation as an all-action brawler, but things got off to a rocky start. In his first three fights, Landwehr was knocked out twice, both via knees from Herbert Burns, and then, Julian Erosa. Of the latter, Landwehr called that moment the best thing to happen to him because it sparked the realization he needed to make a change. After speaking with close friends and his wife, the 35-year-old moved his camp to MMA Masters in Miami, and the results speak for themselves.

“When I'm in Miami, I'm just focusing on one thing, just an undivided ton of focus, laser focus,” Landwehr told UFC.com. “One goal, one mission. I always tell these guys, ‘I got a nice bed at the house; I don't sleep in it. I love my wife; I don't get to see her.’ It’s midway through 2023, and I've been at the house maybe four weeks this year. I got my mind on this. I ain't got time to waste.”

Landwehr admits some disappointment in not being able to stay home in Clarksville and still realize UFC success, but the coaches and training partners available in Miami have upgraded his game tenfold.