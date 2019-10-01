Nate Diaz Will Be A Fighter Forever

That’s an understatement. Now 34, the youngest of the Diaz brothers is a legitimate superstar in mixed martial arts world, the one who has done this all his way, even if sticking to his guns has cost him at times. Diaz sees his path to this point as similar to that of Masvidal, and his respect for his upcoming opponent is evident.

“Jorge Masvidal is someone else who has put in the work and time at a high level like I have,” Diaz said. “I’ve been fighting top ten fighters since I was 21. I’m 34 now. And I’ve seen him do the same thing in his career.”

So when Diaz ended a three-year hiatus from the Octagon with a win over Anthony Pettis in August, the first and only name to come out of the Stockton native’s mouth for a future fight was Masvidal’s.