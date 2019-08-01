Nate Diaz Hell-Bent On Keeping It Real

“It’s just time to fight,” Diaz said. “This is the fight that made sense. He’s a guy [Anthony Pettis] that has been around a long time, got some good wins, just had a good win and is an entertaining fighter, so I’m here to showcase my skills with another good fighter.”

And just to clarify, when Diaz is stating that someone is a “good fighter,” he is referring to athletes that are always out to finish the fight. He’s not looking to face point fighters or take on fighters who don’t take risks. He wants to take on who he considers to be real fighters.

“I came to a point where like I’m the A-side of all these fights making a name for all these B-side fighters,” Diaz said. “So if I’m going to fight anybody, then I want to fight a real fighter and I’m going to make an entertaining fight out of it and have an A-category fight, and not downgrade myself to this weak ass UFC point holding system that everybody else is with.”