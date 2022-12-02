Natan Levy Striving For Big Things

But it will be so much more than that to Levy.

“It was everything to me,” he said of his first UFC victory. “It was the proof that I belong and all my hard work paid off over the years. Of course, there's much more still to be done but, for me, that was a huge accomplishment. I had my first amateur win, my first pro win and my first UFC win. It's special to me.”

A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Levy was sidelined for a year before he could make his Octagon debut, losing a competitive three-rounder to Rafa Garcia. But earlier this year, he put it all together the second time around against Breeden, and now he can look to this Saturday’s meeting with Genaro Valdez as a new start to chase new goals.

“It's very cool, but always, when you strive to do big things, there's a lot of pressure, as well, and you want to put small, more achievable targets, and therefore that pressure is more manageable and you also take it one step at a time,” he said. “You still know what floor you're aiming for, but you gotta walk one step at a time. If you jump, you're gonna fall down the stairs.”