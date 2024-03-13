 Skip to main content
Natan Levy of Israel reacts after his victory over Mike Breeden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Natan Levy Focusing On The Now

Lightweight Returns To Competition For The First Time Since December 2022 With A Lot To Represent 
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X @thomasgerbasi • Mar. 13, 2024

Natan Levy had big plans for 2023. But we all know what happens when you try to make plans. So instead of making a couple trips to the Octagon to build on his two-fight winning streak in the UFC lightweight division, the 32-year-old saw fights against Pete Rodriguez (twice) and Alex Reyes get scrapped, leaving him to be content with a gym fight against an internet troll that went viral.

“Oh my God, if you call it a fight,” laughs Levy. “I had harder fights in sparring, for sure. But yeah, it's kind of funny that this is the closest thing to a fight I had.”

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event

It’s a moment of levity at a time where those moments are few and far between. A month after his September fight against Reyes fell by the wayside, Levy was in Israel for a family wedding when the October 7 attack by Hamas took place.

“It's very hard,” said Levy. “A lot of people have been moved from their homes, sirens all the time to get into the bomb shelters from rockets, and everybody probably has anxiety and a little bit of PTSD. Everybody I know has lost someone.”

Natan Levy of Israel prepares to fight Genaro Valdez of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Natan Levy of Israel prepares to fight Genaro Valdez of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On Saturday, Levy returns to the Octagon for the first time since December of 2022 when he faces Mike Davis at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Matters have not improved in the Middle East, and while it weighs on Levy, he’s had to find ways to focus on getting back to work.

“It’s a terrible thing and I’m not getting over it whatsoever,” he said. “But if I just focused on it all the time, I would have no energy left to train or to fight. I have to let myself forget for part of the day or, more likely, just be mindful of what I'm doing at the moment and the task at hand, rather than give in to fear or overthink the situation and the safety of my family. And yeah, it runs into you online all the time. I'm still connected to the news, and I want to know what's happening, of course. But, at first, I was on the news 24/7, if I want to fight and represent my country well, I need to get off the news a little bit so I can have some hours in the day where I can actually relax and recover from training.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

This is a serious time in Levy’s life, and that’s understandable, so maybe this is the wrong moment to ask him this question, but in talking to him over the last few years, he always seems serious. Is this the case?

“I'm serious all the time, but I am happy to do an interview with you,” he deadpans.   

Please enable Javascript to view this content

  I don’t believe him.

“People tell me, ‘Why don't you smile?’ I'm like, I'm smiling on the inside. I just got a resting fight face.”

We both laugh. And having that resting fight face is probably a good thing because it shows that he’s focused and ready for a new year, one that he is positive that will be better than the last one.

Tuivasa vs Tybura Main Event Breakdown

“It is frustrating, but this is life,” Levy said. “If every time something negative happens in life, you'll get negative, then there is nothing positive. You're sad, you're frustrated for a minute, for a day, for a week, and then you’ve got to get back to living and being positive because life is way more positive than negative. So don't let those negative moments drag you down. I didn't fight last year, but I got other stuff done. I've improved a lot as a fighter and as a martial artist. I wish I could have had those fights, but I'm still where I needed to be. So everything, at the end of the day, is for the better.”

I can’t see him through the phone, but I’m guessing that he’s smiling.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Tags
Natan Levy
Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland is awarded the belt after her unanimous decision victory in their women's strawweight championship bout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of…

Former Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk Enters UFC Hall Of Fame

More
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
The Ultimate Fighter

Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season

Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso Joins The Weigh-Ins Show To Discuss The Announcement She'll Be Coaching On The Newest Season Of The Ultimate Fighter

Watch the Video
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video