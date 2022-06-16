Natalia Silva | Welcome To The UFC

UFC: Amongst your teammates is UFC vet Paulo Costa. Has being around him helped you prepare for this moment?

NS: Absolutely. Ever since I moved from my hometown of Pingo d'Água, Minas Gerais, to Contagem, my career has completely changed. It's a great team. Our head coach is Carlos Borracha. Besides coaching us, he's always motivating us. Also having Paulo on the team, you

see what he's been doing in the sport. You see where he came from and where he is now.

So that definitely motivates me, and it has definitely prepared me for this moment.

UFC: You’re taking on Jasmine Jasudavicius. Have you seen her fight before and how do you see this one going?

NS: Yes, I've watched all her fights. She's a very strong fighter. Her grappling game is very solid. She's coming off good wins. But her game has holes and my team and I have worked a lot to take advantage of that and impose my game, which is to be aggressive inside the cage.

UFC: Your last seven wins have all been by submission, six of those by armbar. Your opponent is very aware of that stat. Is your trademark armbar how you think you’ll end this fight?

NS: That's what will get me the victory, God willing. I fight looking for an opportunity. If I see an arm, of course I'll get it. I can't let it slip by. But I don't focus only on that. I work on other things. I had a well-rounded camp. So if I see an opportunity, I'm ready to finish the fight.

UFC: A lot of fans will be seeing you for the first time in Austin. What would you say they can expect?

NS: They can expect a girl that will definitely fight with her heart. I'm going after the win and

I will fight my heart out. I haven't fought in a while and I have all this desire to fight in my heart.

That's what I'm going to do inside the cage. I will fight with all my heart and desire.