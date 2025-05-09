Natalia Silva | The Small-Town Girl Looking To Conquer The World

Natalia Silva is happy, and it comes as no surprise.
The number-five-ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender heads into Saturday night at UFC 315 on a high, and she plans on continuing that rise all the way to the top of the division.
On Saturday night in Montreal, Silva will take on former undisputed flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in a pivotal clash for the women’s 125-pound division. It’s not just a chance to prove herself against one of the division’s elite, it’s also an opportunity to stake her claim for the next shot at the undisputed flyweight title.
“I’m very happy. This is a very important fight for me, it makes perfect sense,” she said ahead of fight night in Canada.
“I want to earn my shot at the title. In this division – aside from being the champion, of course – Alexa is the highest-ranked, so this is a big step for me, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity the UFC has given me.”
UFC 315 carries additional weight for Silva, who knows that her chance to state her case for a title shot will take place on the same night that the championship itself will be defended.
Reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her title on the line against French contender Manon Fiorot, and Silva is determined to ensure that her name is the one being talked about as the next challenger for the belt post-UFC 315.
“It’s an incredible card,” she enthused.
“The most important fight in my division is happening. Of course, mine is the most important (fight) for me, but it's also a huge fight for the division, so I'm very happy for this opportunity, and it's great to see women in charge. It's really cool."
Her most recent win, against former strawweight champion and ex-flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade, saw Silva showcase her skills in a dominant decision victory that elevated her into the flyweight top five.
Now Silva has the chance to take on recently-dethroned champion Grasso and force her way to the front of the queue for a title shot.
On the topic of assessing the technical matchup between them, Silva admitted she wasn’t too comfortable opening up too much on her thoughts, but she did pay tribute to her Mexican rival’s skills.
“Alexa has a lot of heart, though not more than me, because no one has more heart or will to win than I do,” she stated.
“I see her as a warrior, someone very determined. That's one of her strengths. She presses forward, she's a good striker, a good boxer, and a solid grappler. She's very well-rounded. It's going to be a tough fight, but I'm ready for it.”
If that readiness translates into a winning performance on Saturday night, it’ll move Silva one step closer to the prophecy she made at her UFC debut back in the summer of 2022.
When asked if she remembered it, she smiled and recalled predicting, “That I’ll be a UFC champion.”
It’s proof that, despite her easy-going personality, behind the smile lies a steely-eyed determination to beat the best in the world en route to becoming UFC champion.
“I have faith it'll happen,” she stated.
“I get very emotional thinking about everything I've experienced because God has opened doors for me and placed me in amazing places, so I'm just grateful and embracing the opportunities he's given me with all my heart. And I'm sure, I have so much faith, that I'll be UFC champion.”
For a girl from the small town of Pingo D’Agua – population 5,000 – who started out training taekwondo at a social project, being potentially one win away from a title shot is some achievement, and Silva wants to continue to inspire as she attempts to reach the flyweight summit.
“It's rare to see someone from such a small place reach where I am today,” she said.
“I think this should motivate others, not just from my town, but anyone from unlikely places, to chase their dreams, because it's possible, guys. It doesn't matter if you're from a tiny town. If you have a dream and chase it, you can achieve anything you imagine.”
