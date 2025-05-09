Natalia Silva | The Small-Town Girl Looking To Conquer The World

The number-five-ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender heads into Saturday night at UFC 315 on a high, and she plans on continuing that rise all the way to the top of the division.

On Saturday night in Montreal, Silva will take on former undisputed flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in a pivotal clash for the women’s 125-pound division. It’s not just a chance to prove herself against one of the division’s elite, it’s also an opportunity to stake her claim for the next shot at the undisputed flyweight title.

“I’m very happy. This is a very important fight for me, it makes perfect sense,” she said ahead of fight night in Canada.

“I want to earn my shot at the title. In this division – aside from being the champion, of course – Alexa is the highest-ranked, so this is a big step for me, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity the UFC has given me.”