Natalia Silva | Fighting With Joy

Her résumé to date has been pretty darn convincing. Her UFC debut was a one-sided unanimous decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicus at UFC Austin in June 2022. She it followed up with a breathtaking Performance of the Night spinning back kick TKO of Tereza Bleda—the only loss of Bleda’s career—and most recently finished Victoria Leonardo last May with another TKO that still ranks as one of the best finishes so far this year.

UFC 292 Fight By Fight Preview

As the character Maximus famously chimed in the movie Gladiator: “Are you not entertained? Are you not entertained? Is this not why you’re here?”

Not unlike her compatriot Amanda Ribas, Silva radiates cheer and good vibes at every turn. Even in the Octagon, she fights with an evident love for her chosen profession and greets each victory with visible gratitude.