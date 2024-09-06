Natalia Silva: Get Ready For 'The Danger Natalia'

Her skillset is developing with every performance inside the Octagon, and she’s adding more talent to her repertoire away from the cage, too.

Silva sat down with UFC.com ahead of her bout with Jessica Andrade, but despite having a translator on hand, she was determined to put her new language skills to use.

“I am trying my English!” she grinned.

“I am so happy. I love fight week. For me, it is the best moment of the camp, because it’s when you finish your work, and I’m very excited for this week. I have been working a lot, and to be in the UFC, it is a dream for me. I am so happy for my moment here.”