Natalia Silva | Belief Above All Else

“When it was announced that I wasn’t going to fight Valentina, originally, I was sad,” began Silva, who faces Wang Cong for the vacant title at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City. “I was sad because she holds the belt and I wanted the belt. That’s why I wanted to fight Valentina — she’s the titleholder and I’m going for the belt… When it was announced that I would be fighting for a title, to get the belt, I was happy anyway because my purpose, my work, what I do is to be a champion, and I got a chance to fight for a belt, and I’m going on Saturday to get the belt.”

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A quick scan of Silva’s resume paints a picture of a clear road to becoming the top flyweight contender: eight appearances and eight victories, including wins over former titleholders Jéssica Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Rose Namajunas. In those eight wins, she picked up two finishes and six unanimous decision wins, which is to say: each victory was clear. However, just as the fights themselves were far from easy, neither was Silva’s journey to the biggest stage in the sport.

The 29-year-old hails from Pingo-d’Água, a tiny town of about 5,000 people in the state of Minas Gerais. She began doing taekwondo at 16 and transitioned to MMA at 18, diving straight into the professional ranks. She lost her debut, won her sophomore appearance by disqualification and was submitted in her next two outings. Her record stood at 6-5-1 after losing to future UFC contender Marina Rodriguez at the end of 2017, but three months later, she kicked off a 14-fight winning streak still carries into the Octagon this weekend.