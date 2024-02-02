Natalia Silva Aims to Shape The Flyweight Division

"I am feeling so happy," she exclaims. "I love this, I love fight week, I love living out all of the things about this."

Her joy is well-earned, particularly following her reaching a milestone her last time out at UFC 292. Silva extended her unbeaten streak to 4-0 inside the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee, earning a spot in the Top 15 and proving she can hang with some of the division's toughest competitors.

"It felt amazing," she shares. "I am so happy I've achieved my dreams and arrived in the Top 15."