Natalia Silva Aims to Shape The Flyweight Division

As the buzz of fight week fills the air, Natalia Silva is bubbling with excitement as she readies to celebrate her 27th birthday with a special walk to the Octagon Saturday night, where she’ll look to prove her readiness to compete among the division’s elite. It’s a moment that will mark a pivotal juncture in her continued growth as a fighter.
"I am feeling so happy," she exclaims. "I love this, I love fight week, I love living out all of the things about this."
Full Preview Of Saturday's Fight Card
Her joy is well-earned, particularly following her reaching a milestone her last time out at UFC 292. Silva extended her unbeaten streak to 4-0 inside the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee, earning a spot in the Top 15 and proving she can hang with some of the division's toughest competitors.
"It felt amazing," she shares. "I am so happy I've achieved my dreams and arrived in the Top 15."
As far as Saturday’s matchup goes, Silva will stand across fellow Brazilian Viviane Araújo, 12-5, who has stepped into the Octagon with some of the division's biggest names like Lee, Amanda Ribas, and the current flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso.
But Silva handles the pressure of an overall 10-fight win streak with complete ease, emphasizing that each fight is a learning lesson in her path. "Every time that I’m going to fight, I just want to give it my best," she asserts. "I don’t care if I win a lot because each time, I will give it my best."
Under the guidance of coach Carlos Borracha and alongside teammates like UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, Silva's preparation for Araújo has been meticulous.
“I did a good job,” Silva said. “I worked out a lot, I think I’m ready for this fight.”
While she is known for her grappling skills (six of her last 10 wins have come via submission, Silva has shown she should be equally feared on her feet, tallying TKO wins against Victoria Leonardo and Tereza Bleda.
“I am totally different,” she said. “Each time I fight I want to show a new Natalia, and on Saturday I will show this.”
Silva undoubtedly stands out as one of the most promising rising talents in a competitive and dynamic weight class. As we gear up for 11 events in as many weeks, it’s evident that the women's flyweight division will take center stage this year.
Over the next stretch leading up to UFC 300, there are five upcoming fight cards with crucial matchups that will shape the division's future, including this exciting all-Brazilian showdown that fans won’t want to miss.
"I say this all of the time," she declares. "I will be the champion, I’m here for this, and you can mark my words, I will be the champion soon."
