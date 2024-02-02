 Skip to main content
Natalia Silva of Brazil reacts after her victory over Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Natalia Silva Aims to Shape The Flyweight Division

Flyweight Contender Has Made A Quick Rise To The Top Of The Division And Looks To Continue Ascending After An All-Brazilian Clash At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
By Marlin Cortez • Feb. 2, 2024

As the buzz of fight week fills the air, Natalia Silva is bubbling with excitement as she readies to celebrate her 27th birthday with a special walk to the Octagon Saturday night, where she’ll look to prove her readiness to compete among the division’s elite. It’s a moment that will mark a pivotal juncture in her continued growth as a fighter.

"I am feeling so happy," she exclaims. "I love this, I love fight week, I love living out all of the things about this."

Her joy is well-earned, particularly following her reaching a milestone her last time out at UFC 292. Silva extended her unbeaten streak to 4-0 inside the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee, earning a spot in the Top 15 and proving she can hang with some of the division's toughest competitors.

"It felt amazing," she shares. "I am so happy I've achieved my dreams and arrived in the Top 15."

Natalia Silva of Brazil kicks Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Natalia Silva of Brazil kicks Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

As far as Saturday’s matchup goes, Silva will stand across fellow Brazilian Viviane Araújo, 12-5, who has stepped into the Octagon with some of the division's biggest names like Lee, Amanda Ribas, and the current flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso.

But Silva handles the pressure of an overall 10-fight win streak with complete ease, emphasizing that each fight is a learning lesson in her path. "Every time that I’m going to fight, I just want to give it my best," she asserts. "I don’t care if I win a lot because each time, I will give it my best."

Under the guidance of coach Carlos Borracha and alongside teammates like UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, Silva's preparation for Araújo has been meticulous.

“I did a good job,” Silva said. “I worked out a lot, I think I’m ready for this fight.”

Natalia Silva of Brazil punches Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Natalia Silva of Brazil punches Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

While she is known for her grappling skills (six of her last 10 wins have come via submission, Silva has shown she should be equally feared on her feet, tallying TKO wins against Victoria Leonardo and Tereza Bleda.

“I am totally different,” she said. “Each time I fight I want to show a new Natalia, and on Saturday I will show this.”

Silva undoubtedly stands out as one of the most promising rising talents in a competitive and dynamic weight class. As we gear up for 11 events in as many weeks, it’s evident that the women's flyweight division will take center stage this year.

Over the next stretch leading up to UFC 300, there are five upcoming fight cards with crucial matchups that will shape the division's future, including this exciting all-Brazilian showdown that fans won’t want to miss.

"I say this all of the time," she declares. "I will be the champion, I’m here for this, and you can mark my words, I will be the champion soon."

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Road To UFC Season 2 finals kick off following the main card action on UFC Fight Pass

