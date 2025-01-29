Nassourdine Imavov Sees All His Risks Paying Off

He responded accordingly, racking up three wins over the course of nine months to entrench himself in the Top 10 and set him on a collision course with arguably the biggest name in the division: Israel Adesanya. The bout, which headlines UFC’s second trip to Riyadh in as many years, is undoubtedly the biggest of Imavov’s career and proof that he made all the right moves last year.

Rising Stars On UFC Saudi Arabia

“A year ago, I took a risky decision,” Imavov told UFC.com. “I took a change. I felt like my career was being flattened, not progressing as much as I wanted to do … I decided to focus more on myself, and it worked very well for me.”

His change in training camp was well-documented, but all the changes outside of the Octagon don’t mean anything if Imavov didn’t get his job done inside of it. His win over Roman Dolidze was a good get-back performance, as well as proof he could sustain quality over the course of 25 minutes. Imavov’s next outing, a fourth-round TKO over former title challenger Jared Cannonier proved his worthiness in the title picture, and his dominant win over Brendan Allen in Paris cemented that status.