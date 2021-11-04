Nassourdine Imavov Keeps Moving Forward

This weekend, the talented 25-year-old fighting out of Paris’ MMA Factory squares off with Edmen Shahbazyan in a clash of young talents, with a place in the Top 15 hanging in the balance.

“Everything has gone very fast, but the Management Factory is doing a good job, the UFC matchmaking is doing a good job,” Imavov said through his coach, Fernand Lopez, who served as translator when we spoke on Wednesday afternoon about his meteoric rise in the middleweight division. “I feel like they’re relying on me as the future of the UFC, so I will keep doing what I’m doing to make sure I keep going forward.”

It’s not often that an athlete goes from 0 to the Top 15 in the span of four appearances and just over a year, but rapidly rising through the ranks is becoming de rigueur for members of the French outfit.

The first athlete to put the gym on the map in the UFC was current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who began his MMA journey under Lopez’ guidance and earned a championship opportunity with six straight stoppage victories over a two-year period to start his time competing inside the Octagon.

Next came Ciryl Gane, the unbeaten interim champion, who will face Ngannou in a title unification bout at UFC 270 on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Three years and six days after making his professional mixed martial arts debut, the 31-year-old “Bon Gamin” collected a third-round stoppage win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 to claim gold, extending his record to 10-0 overall, with the last seven of those triumphs coming in a two-year stretch fighting under the UFC banner.

And now there is Imavov, barely a year into his time on the roster, but already knocking on the door of the Top 15 following a technical and emphatic second-round stoppage win over Ian Heinisch in July.