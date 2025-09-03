Nassourdine Imavov: ‘It’s About Myself’

Standing a sturdy 6-foot-3, the 30-year-old is moving through his fight week media obligations like someone who is acclimated to the spotlight because he is. On September 6, he steps into his fifth main event in his last seven fights and is fresh off the biggest win of his career: a second-round knockout over former middleweight king Israel Adesanya in Saudi Arabia. That February result stands as one of the biggest non-title statement victories of the year thus far, and it put Imavov on the inside track toward a title shot at 185 pounds.

Check Out The UFC Paris Fight Card

That brings him back to his adopted hometown of Paris, where he is 2-0 and where both he and Borralho are ostensibly competing for the first crack at newly minted champion Khamzat Chimaev. One could argue Imavov, who is 8-1 with one no contest in middleweight bouts since joining the roster in October 2020, is already deserving of a chance at gold, but he happily carries his four-fight winning streak into Accor Arena to prove himself once again.

“I know I deserve the title shot,” Imavov told UFC.com. “The thing is you need to take into account the chronology. Khamzat beat (Robert) Whittaker before I beat Adesanya, so he was supposed to be the next title contender, and the UFC knows I don’t want to wait, so they offered me Caio. The right time to take Caio was Paris in September, so here we go.”