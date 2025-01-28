Nassourdine Imavov Hoping To Capitalize On Big 2024

In fighting, a contender’s bonafides are earned in part from their successes, but also from how they respond to adversity.
To that point, the Paris-based Nassourdine Imavov proved he is very much a threat at 185 pounds when he bounced back from a winless 2023 with three victories in the span of eight months in 2024. Imavov can catapult himself into the title picture on February 1 when he faces off against Israel Adesanya for a five-rounder in Riyadh.
The 29-year-old Imavov had earned himself plenty of hype and excitement after making his Octagon debut in October 2020. After splitting his first two appearances, Imavov rattled off three consecutive wins from July 2021 to September 2022. He followed consecutive finishes of Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan with a thrilling three-round win over Joaquin Buckley in UFC’s first foray into Paris at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa. He parlayed those wins into his first main event opportunity to open 2023.
He was initially slated to face Kelvin Gastelum, but an injury to his foe allowed for future champion Sean Strickland to step in as his replacement. Strickland outworked Imavov, and when Imavov sought a bounce-back win at UFC 289 against Chris Curtis, a clash of heads midway through the second round resulted in a no contest. Visa issues prevented an October return and left Imavov stewing winless for the rest of the year.
Heading into a main event against Roman Dolidze in February 2024, Imavov was in desperate need of momentum. He changed camps, going from the MMA Factory to Venum Training Camp under the leadership of Nicolas Ott. As far as the fight, which was his second main event opportunity, it provided that spark, although not without some controversy.
Imavov got the upper hand in the first, rocking Dolidze with a right hand and knee to the body but was unable to score the first-round finish. As the two battled over the course of the next two rounds, Imavov was focusing his attack on the body, but in the fourth round, Imavov connected with a kick to Dolidze’s head while the Georgian had his hand on the ground. Imavov was docked a point, and tensions flared between Imavov and Dolidze’s corner, which included Curtis. Cooler heads prevailed, and Imavov was able to get his hand raised for the first time in 15 months.
Imavov got his biggest opportunity yet in his next fight. Headlining his first fight night outside of the UFC APEX, Imavov scored a bout against former title challenger Jared Cannonier. “Tha Killa Gorilla” arguably had an inside track at a title shot, and he was hoping to cement that case with another main event win in Louisville. However, Imavov had his own plans.
The two locked horns for three back-and-forth rounds, but Imavov punched his way to an opportunity in the fourth round. He rocked Cannonier badly early in the first of the championship frames, and he promptly swarmed his opponent. Imavov poured it on before the referee stepped in to save Cannonier, although many felt the stoppage was premature. Nonetheless, Imavov had earned the biggest win of his career and seemed well on his way to a Top 5 shot soon.
Before he could look upwards, however, Imavov was given the task of proving his level against a peer. That came in a home game against Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis. Allen, also 29 years old, was arguably the hottest fighter in the division. The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate rode a seven-fight winning streak dating back to February 2022, including five submission wins.
Despite the fight being billed as a clash between young contenders, Imavov showed he was levels above “All In” when it came to fight night. Allen was able to get Imavov down in the first round and hold him there without much damage dealt. In the subsequent two rounds, Imavov stuffed shots repeatedly and punished Allen for them. His defensive grappling and sharp striking proved the difference, and Imavov now had three wins on the bounce.
It's that winning streak he takes with him into UFC’s return to Riyadh. His task is of the highest-profile order in the form of Adesanya, the former two-time champion and arguably the signature mixed martial artist of the last few years.
None of that pedigree matters when the two square off on February 1, however. It could be a changing of the guard, and Imavov could find himself in pole position for a title shot. The timing is perfect, as champion Dricus Du Plessis is putting his belt on the line in a rematch against Strickland on February 8 in Sydney. All Imavov needs to worry about, though, is getting his hand raised in Saudi Arabia. Should he do so, that winless 2023 will seem like no more than a blip in the rearview mirror.
