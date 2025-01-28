Nassourdine Imavov Hoping To Capitalize On Big 2024

To that point, the Paris-based Nassourdine Imavov proved he is very much a threat at 185 pounds when he bounced back from a winless 2023 with three victories in the span of eight months in 2024. Imavov can catapult himself into the title picture on February 1 when he faces off against Israel Adesanya for a five-rounder in Riyadh.

The 29-year-old Imavov had earned himself plenty of hype and excitement after making his Octagon debut in October 2020. After splitting his first two appearances, Imavov rattled off three consecutive wins from July 2021 to September 2022. He followed consecutive finishes of Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan with a thrilling three-round win over Joaquin Buckley in UFC’s first foray into Paris at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa. He parlayed those wins into his first main event opportunity to open 2023.

He was initially slated to face Kelvin Gastelum, but an injury to his foe allowed for future champion Sean Strickland to step in as his replacement. Strickland outworked Imavov, and when Imavov sought a bounce-back win at UFC 289 against Chris Curtis, a clash of heads midway through the second round resulted in a no contest. Visa issues prevented an October return and left Imavov stewing winless for the rest of the year.