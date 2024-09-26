Nassourdine Imavov: Full Speed Ahead

A loss to former 185-pound champion Sean Strickland and a no contest against Chris Curtis made 2023 a year to forget, but Imavov rebounded with back-to-back wins in February and June to skyrocket up the rankings.

The No. 4 ranked middleweight is now just days away from his third fight this calendar year when he returns to the Octagon in front of his hometown crowd at Accor Arena in Paris, France. At UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, Imavov has the chance to defeat his third Top 10 opponent in just seven months - a feat that could move him a massive step closer to the title.

“This is my third fight in seven months in the Top 10,” Imavov said. “I don’t know if someone achieved that before. I think that getting this win would put me as a serious contender for the belt. I’m not like the other ones claiming on social media that they deserve the belt or whatever. I’m just coming into the Octagon, fighting and showing people why I deserve the belt.”