Nassourdine Imavov Eager To Show His Improvements

He’s established himself as a fixture in the Top 15, which is a difficult task on its own, but forging ahead is even more daunting, and occasionally forces athletes to take a step or two back before they are able to move forward. The loss to Strickland aged well and taught him valuable lessons, and the matchup with Curtis showcased elements of his game that were previously rarely used, as well as the varied striking that he’d become known for since touching down in the Octagon in the fall of 2020.

With a solid foundation of experience underneath him and the lessons learned over the past year committed to memory, the talented middleweight is eager to show fans and observers the improvements he’s made and continue his ascent in the 185-pound ranks in the coming year.

“I'm still learning from it, forging the athlete I am and the man I am,” continued Imavov, who earned consecutive finishes over Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahbazyan in 2021 to catapult himself into the rankings, where he currently sits at No. 11. “I learned how to channel myself better, but also how to gain even more confidence in my abilities in the different areas.

“I've learned not to underestimate my ability to be a complete fighter, as I showed against Chris Curtis, (and) I’m no longer preparing for a particular fight or fighter. I've learned enough from the change of opponent — Strickland instead of Gastelum — and now I'm concentrating on being the best fighter I can be to get that belt, not on my opponent.

“I took the time to learn,” he added, “and now it's time for me to show the fans how this learning process has benefited me. I can't wait to show them a new, more mature, more destructive version of myself.”