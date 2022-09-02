Nassourdine Imavov Is Coming Into His Own

“I expect to win the next one the same way, in the second round,” Imavov said. “I’ll try to keep the fight going to give a real show, to give the audience something to look forward to. It must not end too soon. My opponent has a big mouth, so we’re going to punch him a bit, and in the second round we will finish the job.

“He’s an aggressive opponent who doesn’t back down, who goes forward all the time and who has a strong mind. He has a good mentality and that’s why we wanted him as an opponent. It’s good to fight at home in Paris, it’s good to win, but we want to put on a show. He’s the perfect match for this.

“It could be both Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night. I think it’s going to be a real war; it’s going to be a big fight. He keeps on moving forward, I keep on moving forward, and that’s it. No one will back down, and we will hit hard and one of us will fall. And I already know who.”

If he can defeat Buckley in as entertaining a fashion as he’s predicting, it’s safe to assume the 26-year-old can break into the UFC middleweight division’s Top 10. But Imavov believes that a win isn’t enough these days to make that jump from a rising star to a credentialed top contender.