Nasrat Haqparast: Sharp In The Moment

Coming off consecutive defeats to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green, and with a 2020 loss to Drew Dober, the key for Haqparast to get back in the win column and start stacking wins was focusing on getting healthy. That’s why after his win over John Makdessi in September of 2022, he decided to take some time away from the Octagon.

With getting the body right as priority number one, things fell into place for Haqparast who returned to action at UFC 293 after just over a year on the sidelines.

“I focused on my health during that year. When I got healthy, I just started training and not even thinking about a fight,” Haqparast said. “A lot of fights I took with bad injuries, and I just went in with high potential. This fight felt good because the training camp was good, and I had no injuries.”