Nasrat Haqparast Ready For War

On one hand, Haqparast came out on the wrong side of the results. On the other hand, he was just a couple months removed from turning 22, took the fight on short notice and was still able to hang with Polish veteran Marcin Held for three rounds, impressing those who weren’t predisposed to being down on his potential.

Being highly scrutinized and saddled with lofty expectations is the kind of thing that could derail a young fighter, especially in the early stages of their career, but the thoughtful southpaw isn’t one to worry about the opinions and expectations of others.

“I don’t feel any pressure,” Haqparast said. “Before fights, I’m not nervous. Some people are scared, are nervous, they feel pressure because they want to impress people, but the most important thing for me — and this is my mindset — is that I don’t fight to impress people; I fight for myself. I don’t do it because of what people are going to say or to make people talk more about me; I don’t care about any of this.

“If you fight for other people, you’re lacking motivation. If you fight for yourself, to bring the best performance you can on that night, that’s different and that’s why I don’t feel any pressure. I enjoy everything about fighting and my training camp, even the weight cut.

“The only thing I don’t like about my training camps is that I’m far away from my family,” added Hasparast, who returns home to Germany following each fight and made a special note to thank his uncle, Bariz Soofi, for all the support he provides him and his family. “That’s a little hard, but I love everything about the fight so much, deep in my heart, and that’s why I’m never nervous because I embrace it.”

That attitude and approach is the type of outlook that can lead a young, talented fighter to make major developmental leaps between appearances.