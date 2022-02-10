Nasrat Haqparast Is Prepared For Everything

In many ways, his journey to the Octagon was more difficult than his 15-minute bout with Dan Hooker. Haqparast was dealing with the loss of his mother, a myriad of visa issues, cutting weight on the plane from Germany to Las Vegas, and he then had to fight one of the most respected men in the lightweight division.

The thought of backing out of the bout with Hooker never even crossed Haqparast’s mind. He needed that fight, he needed to prove something to himself.

And even though he would go on to lose to Hooker by unanimous decision, that treacherous fight week helped Haqparast mature as a fighter and person.

“People have stomach pain, and they cancel a fight, people break their little toe and cancel a fight. Me, I had the worst circumstances a human could have,” Haqparast told UFC.com. “My mother passed away, I had visa problems, I arrived the night before the weigh-ins and cut weight on the plane. What’s worse? There is no worse case and now that I’ve had the worst case, I’m prepared for everything. “

The bumps and bruises that Haqparast has experienced so early in his career give him confidence that he’s going to break through sooner rather than later.