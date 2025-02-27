Nasrat Haqparast: 'I’m Hitting My Prime’

Haqparast faced fan-favorite Dan Hooker at UFC 266, then seasoned veteran King Green five months later at UFC 271. Despite losing both bouts by unanimous decision, Haqparast believes those experiences were crucial in building the confidence and drive to keep pursuing a spot in the highly competitive lightweight Top 15.

“I don’t like to mention a lot of circumstances, but the circumstances were very bad for those fights,” Haqparast said. “There is no excuse. They beat me on fight night. I think it made me grow because I could tell, even with horrible circumstances, I went to a decision with top level guys. This gave me a lot of motivation to keep going with discipline and never stop.”

“I’ve never happy about a loss but… it’s an achievement itself to hang with the Top 15 guys and go 15 minutes with them, especially if you’re not in your best shape. If I’m in my best shape and lose, I would be very upset, but given the circumstances, I would say it’s not too bad.”