Nasrat Haqparast Hit The Reset Button

Nasrat Haqparast of Germany punches Dan Hooker of New Zealand in their lightweight fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“The last fight, I went in very injured,” Haqparast said. “I had a broken foot and a broken hand. I know it's stupid to fight like this, but it was more like, I need to fight, I want to fight this. I really matured from this experience because that day I couldn't even fight, no footwork, it was not me. After that, I had two hand surgeries. My foot didn’t need the surgery, but I healed up completely, so this is really the first time where I can say I am hundred percent.”

Being 100 precent healthy and fighting in Paris is something Haqparast is excited about. Three months ago, he was in Paris, and they asked him if he wanted to fight in the City of Light, so he requested it, along with a specific opponent request.

Both were granted.

Haqparast’s opponent isn’t one that is unfamiliar. The two have a history of training at Tristar gym in Montreal, Canada, and the rivalry dates back three years, when they were originally slated to face off, but Haqparast had to pull out due to visa issues. Earlier this year, they were set to meet again but Makdessi pulled out due to an injury. The score can finally be settled on a historic card when the UFC heads to France for the first time.

However, Haqparast doesn’t seem to be too caught up in the history between him and his opponent.