Nasrat Haqparast Hit The Reset Button

Lightweight Nasat Haqparast Reflects On His Journey Over The Past Year And What He Has Been Doing To Feel Healthy And Prepared For His Matchup At UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa
Nasrat Haqparast has chosen to look at the good things in life, as well as accepting the bad things that happen along the way. With the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing approaching, Haqparast has realized how much he has grown and learned over the course of 365 days.
I think everybody is different, and if I just give up and just cry and quit, that's not me,” Haqparast said. “This one year changed a lot and opened my eyes a lot. You learn every day. I'm still young. I'm also still going to learn, a lot of bad is going to happen, a lot of good is going to happen until I die. This is life and this is the journey. Just make the best of it.”
He applies that mentality to his fight game, as well, and after dropping back-to-back fights to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green, the lightweight decided to go back to his training roots at Kings MMA in California.
Having a complete camp at Kings MMA with training partners like Beneil Dariush and Giga Chikadze gives Haqparast the confidence he needs heading into his bout against John Makdessi at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa in Paris. But also heading into the fight injury-free is what’s giving Haqparast an even bigger confidence boost.
“The last fight, I went in very injured,” Haqparast said. “I had a broken foot and a broken hand. I know it's stupid to fight like this, but it was more like, I need to fight, I want to fight this. I really matured from this experience because that day I couldn't even fight, no footwork, it was not me. After that, I had two hand surgeries. My foot didn’t need the surgery, but I healed up completely, so this is really the first time where I can say I am hundred percent.”
Being 100 precent healthy and fighting in Paris is something Haqparast is excited about. Three months ago, he was in Paris, and they asked him if he wanted to fight in the City of Light, so he requested it, along with a specific opponent request.
Both were granted.
Haqparast’s opponent isn’t one that is unfamiliar. The two have a history of training at Tristar gym in Montreal, Canada, and the rivalry dates back three years, when they were originally slated to face off, but Haqparast had to pull out due to visa issues. Earlier this year, they were set to meet again but Makdessi pulled out due to an injury. The score can finally be settled on a historic card when the UFC heads to France for the first time.
However, Haqparast doesn’t seem to be too caught up in the history between him and his opponent.
“We tried to trash talk a little bit this and that, but, for me, it's nothing personal. I don't hate him. I don't love him, it's like neutral feelings against him. He's just my opponent on Saturday and I'm looking forward to it.
“He has a good fighting style; he's coming to fight. I watch his UFC statistics, he never even attempted a takedown, so he's a more of a striker. I like to fight strikers, so it's going to be a good fight.”
There’s no doubt that Haqparast has done his homework on Makdessi and vice-versa due to the long road it’s taken to finally get these two in the Octagon and with the history of training together in the past. For Haqparast, game plan aside, he is ready in every aspect.
“The biggest focus for this training camp was just don't get injured and make it to the fight because on Saturday, even without a game plan, even if I just go with my instincts, I'm healthy and in shape,” Haqparast said. “I'm just going to throw everything out there. I am ready for everything, I’m injury-free, healthy and I'm ready to show.”
Morocco’s Haqparast grew up in Hamburg, Germany, so being able to fight on a historic card in Paris, France is something he’ll remember for years to come.
“There were a lot of French fighters and fans before it was legalized, so I think the people are also excited and it's going to be good,” Haqparast said. “We're going to enjoy it, especially the main card. The crowd is going to be complete by then, so I'm looking forward to it.”
