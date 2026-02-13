Name on Canvas Now Available at Meta APEX Events

For the very first time, fans can now add their name on the canvas at Meta APEX cards. With spaces limited to just 84 per event, this unique opportunity places fans at the heart of every bout, with fighters competing above their name throughout the night.

The launch begins with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: EMMETT vs. VALLEJOS, set to take place on Saturday, March 14, at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event sees a featherweight showdown between Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos, with the full card taking place on a canvas that will carry the names of fans watching in the arena and around the world.

Following the conclusion of the event, customers will receive a brand-new product exclusive to Meta APEX events. Each piece of the official fight night canvas featuring a fan’s name will be presented in a brand-new bespoke acrylic display case. The design also includes an image from the main event bout, ensuring every piece captures a moment from the unforgettable night.