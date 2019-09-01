Nadia Kassem Plans To End 2019 With A Win

“I think maybe because it's another Aussie card, it's nothing big for me,” said the New South Wales native. “It’s cool and amazing, but it doesn't stun me, if that makes sense. I feel like if the biggest attendance was in Vegas and I was on a Vegas card, I'd be blown away, but since I'm on home turf, it's a comfort thing.”

If Kassem has proved anything in her 23 years on this Earth, it’s that her comfort zone is most certainly in the middle of a fistfight. That cool in the heat of battle has earned her a 5-1 pro MMA record that includes four first-round knockout wins and a victory over Alex Chambers in her UFC debut in 2017, as well as compliments as the Aussie Diaz sister.

She appreciates such kind words, but also knows that there are detractors as well, especially after she suffered her first loss against Montana De La Rosa in her most recent bout in February. So she doesn’t take the praise or the criticism to heart.

“I do hear the hype and everything,” she said. “There are people that hype and other people who are like, 'She doesn't belong in the UFC after her last fight, blah, blah, blah.' There are two views of it and it doesn't matter. Either way, I'm gonna turn up and perform.”