Myron Dennis Puts On A Show

“It’s got to be a little funky,” Dennis explains. “The beat and the sound, it’s got to be one where you make that stank face a little bit. You’ve got to really feel it.”

Dennis strongly feels that his walk out will stay the frontrunner for the remainder of the year. In his mind, authenticity beats gimmicks every time, and with six months to go in 2021. we may not have seen the last of him, and he’ll be amping it up next time, so stay tuned.

“Some people are going to try and fake it but they ain’t got the skills to pay the bills,” Dennis said. “Not only am I going to be giving them that action when I walk out, I’m going to knock their ass out in the cage then dance back to my corner.”

