Murtazali Magomedov’s Wait Is Finally Over

The Kyrgyz fighter, who arrives in the featherweight division with a perfect 10-0 record, is the latest exciting talent to arrive in the talent-stacked 145-pound division, and he can’t wait to get started.

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“This is a very exciting moment for me,” he told UFC.com. “I’ve waited for almost six months since my fight on the Contender Series. Yeah, it’s very exciting. I’ve waited for this moment.”

Magomedov earned his UFC chance when he claimed a first-round TKO finish of fellow undefeated prospect Brahyam Zurcher on Dana White’s Contender Series, and since that fight, there’s been a sense of anticipation around Magomedov and what he might be able to achieve in the UFC featherweight division. It’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the man himself, who said the level of his first Octagon assignment speaks volumes.