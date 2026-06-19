Murtazali Magomedov’s Wait Is Finally Over

Murtazali Magomedov has had to play the waiting game, but it’s finally time for him to make his first walk as a UFC fighter.
The Kyrgyz fighter, who arrives in the featherweight division with a perfect 10-0 record, is the latest exciting talent to arrive in the talent-stacked 145-pound division, and he can’t wait to get started.
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“This is a very exciting moment for me,” he told UFC.com. “I’ve waited for almost six months since my fight on the Contender Series. Yeah, it’s very exciting. I’ve waited for this moment.”
Magomedov earned his UFC chance when he claimed a first-round TKO finish of fellow undefeated prospect Brahyam Zurcher on Dana White’s Contender Series, and since that fight, there’s been a sense of anticipation around Magomedov and what he might be able to achieve in the UFC featherweight division. It’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the man himself, who said the level of his first Octagon assignment speaks volumes.
“Yeah, I feel this because the UFC put me in my debut on a main card, you know? This is very, very good for me,” he said.
“I'm ready for this, and they gave me a good opponent, and this is also very good.
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“They know me, and they see my records and everything. And that’s why I think they gave me a good opportunity.”
That opportunity will see Magomedov step into the Octagon as a UFC fighter for the first time as he takes on Melsik Baghdasaryan, a fellow Contender Series graduate who has gone on to establish himself in the featherweight division with a 3-2 UFC record.
The excitement level is starting to rise for Magomedov, but the 26-year-old said he’s focusing on the job at hand and plans on introducing himself to the UFC with an eye-catching performance.
“First of all, I want to be professional. I want to do my weight – 146, or maybe 145,” he said.
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“I want to win this fight. I want to show people my skills (and) how I can fight, because I’m ready for this. I want to make a statement in the fight and after. I want to make a big statement, you know?”
Magomedov may be excited for his Octagon debut, but he’s also confident of his ability to step into the ultimate proving ground and deliver.
“I have 10 wins, 10 finishes. It's five submissions and five knockouts,” he said.
“I know everything: I know wrestling, I know striking, and I am ready for anything. But I want to show one more finish. (It’s an) exciting fight, and I am ready for everything.”
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That readiness extends to the venue for his debut. He earned his UFC contract at the Meta APEX, and now he’s back at the facility for his first-ever fight as a UFC athlete. It’s made him feel a little more at home before his debut.
“I’m a little bit nervous, but it’s OK,” he admitted.
“The last time I fought at the APEX in Contender Series, and I saw everything there. So it’s nothing special for me (now), you know? I’m ready for anything.”
Nine months after he earned his contract, Magomedov is finally set to make that walk, and he plans on making the occasion a memorable one.
“It’s an unforgettable feeling every time you win. But this time it’s a UFC debut, and I’ve trained so hard, too many times,” he said.
“I think it’s going to be unforgettable.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.