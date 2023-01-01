Murilo Bustamante: Brazil’s First UFC Champion | UFC 35

Anderson Silva ascended to UFC’s Mount Rushmore for his work as the 185-pound champion, and Alex Pereira continued that lineage with his come-from-behind knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, but it wasn’t until Murilo Bustamante beat Dave Menne in 2002 that Brazil had its first UFC champion.

Bustamante, a renowned jiu jitsu black belt under Carlson Gracie, earned notoriety through various grappling accomplishments in the 90s. In the late-90s, he won Brazilian National and World jiu jitsu championships while also competing in mixed martial arts.

From 1991 to 1997, Bustamante competed in MMA matches six times and compiled a 5-0-1 record with, surprisingly, four knockouts and just one submission. He made his UFC debut at UFC 25, where he submitted Yoji Anjo with an arm triangle in the second round. Five months later, he competed against Chuck Liddell at UFC 33. Bustamante gave “The Iceman” all he could handle in a unanimous decision loss, although many felt the Brazilian had done enough to earn the nod from the judges.