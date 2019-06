UFC featherweight athlete Vince Murdock requires further medical evaluation for competition and has been removed from his UFC Fight Night bout against Jordan Griffin this Saturday.



Murdock had stepped in for the injured Chas Skelly on short notice.



The bout will not be replaced and Saturday's card at Target Center in Minneapolis will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.



UFC Minneapolis airs live on ESPN and is headlined by the heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos.