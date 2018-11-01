Munhoz Likes His Chances To Be Next Contender

ORDER UFC 235 HERE!

“A lot of people know that I come from a jiu-jitsu background, but for seven or eight years that I lived in L.A. I trained with a lot of great boxers, great coaches, so I feel confident in my defense, my ability to absorb impact and punch back. I feel comfortable and that’s the reason you don’t see me shooting, even though I come from a jiu-jitsu background.

“I feel like I’m a complete fighter,” he added. “If you want to box, I can box very well. You want to do Muay Thai? I can do Muay Thai very well. Wrestling? Jiu-Jitsu? That’s my main thing. I feel comfortable in any area, any part of the fight.”

And he feels confident that he can turn the biggest opportunity of his career into a triumphant moment that brings him one step closer to challenging for the bantamweight title.

“This is definitely a big step in my professional career, but it doesn’t bring any pressure at all,” Munhoz offered when asked about kicking off Saturday’s star-studded main card in Las Vegas. “A fight is a fight; it’s still the Octagon, still the same environment. If anything, it’s going to get me more excited to go in there and go for another finish.

“It’s a great moment, it’s great recognition and I’m looking forward to it. I’m very excited to get another finish against a former champ — a really good, tough opponent like Cody Garbrandt.”

Garbrandt heads into this weekend’s contest on a two-fight skid, having suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to his heated rival — reigning bantamweight kingpin TJ Dillashaw. Prior to that, the talented Team Alpha Male representative had taken the division by storm, rattling off five wins in 20 months to secure a title shot against then-champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 207.

Less than two years after making his promotional debut, Garbrandt styled on the long-term bantamweight standout, beating Cruz to the punch in almost every exchange and showing him up from start to finish en route to claiming the title.

A little over two years and two losses later, “No Love” is looking to get back in the win column and start making another climb towards the top of the division, but Munhoz has no interest in allowing that to happen because he wants the next shot at Dillashaw all to himself.

“I visualize myself finishing him,” he said. “I play a lot of simulations in my mind and if it stays standing, I see myself knocking him out; I don’t see why not. If somehow I’m able to knock him down or he puts his knees on the mat, that’s going to be danger for him because if I’m able to get his back or his neck, that fight is over.

“I believe a victory over him, if I knock him out or submit him, I don’t see why I wouldn’t be the next contender against TJ Dillashaw,” he added. “I don’t know what’s going to happen between (Henry) Cejudo and him, but beating Cody Garbrandt, the former champ, I believe that makes me the next title contender.”

While a title shot may not be guaranteed, one thing is for certain: with a win over Garbrandt this weekend, Munhoz will no longer be the forgotten man amongst the bantamweight elite.

