Munhoz Knows It's Showtime

“Being the last two years in American Top Team was definitely something that was a lot of change for me, and training-wise, people (are) coming (from) all over the place all the time,” Munhoz said. “Every week we have a different body. So it's kind of like it pushes you in those different skills.”

It’s hard to argue against the results of Munhoz’s decision to move.

Over the last couple of years, Munhoz picked up some steam in the bantamweight division. With six wins in his last seven fights, “The Young Punisher” is trying to establish himself in a crowded group of contenders at 135 pounds.

At UFC 235, he has the chance to rocket up the rankings when he takes on former champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 235. The fight is Garbrandt’s first since suffering the first two losses of his career in back-to-back bouts with champion T.J. Dillashaw. Munhoz, knowing Garbrandt is eager to return to his winning ways, is prepared for a desperate “No Love.”

“I see two different ways. One way I see him coming in crazy and try to finish this fight,” Munhoz said. “The other way that I see him is to be more calm, (not) just throw everything he has first a minute or two or so.”