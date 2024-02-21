Muhammad Naimov: Timing Is Everything

“What was funny about it is that Cory did the same thing other guys did to him,” Naimov said, laughing as we discussed the picture. “He always talked about me in the media.

“You don’t have to have an ego,” he added. “You have to help your teammates. You show up for your teammate because both of you have to get better, not only one. If it’s ‘me, me, me,’ one day you will break and not have anyone that supports you.

“You have to love your teammates, respect everything, and show up for your teammates.”

Just as Sandhagen eventually touched down in the Octagon, Naimov finally got his opportunity last June when he tagged in on short notice, up a division, against Jamie Mullarkey in Las Vegas, and he made the absolute most of it, knocking out the Australian veteran in the second round to make everyone sit up and take notice.