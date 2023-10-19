Muhammad Mokaev Will Give Everything To Become Champ

When Mokaev fought in Abu Dhabi last year at UFC 280, he secured a three-round armbar on Malcolm Gordon. It’s a testament to a maturity that belies his age that he is able to stay the course and remain focused deep into fights while still searching for the finish. For as much as everyone loves watching a fighter who looks like they’re shot out of a cannon, one could argue Mokaev is as contender-ready as any young fighter to come through the ranks in recent years. That patience also translates to how he is looking at his path to the title.

Yes, he has an inside track and a lot of hype, but he understands how stacked the flyweight title picture is at present, and a win over Elliott might not mean a shot at gold next. That said, he still wants in on the flyweight elite.

“I want to grab that microphone and call out everyone in the top five,” he said of his plans after the bout.

“The Punisher” is coming. It’s already clear that he’s ready to give up a leg to make his dreams come true. What is so fascinating is seeing what comes next.