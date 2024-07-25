Muhammad Mokaev Is Ready For His Full-Circle Moment At UFC 304

Free Fight
Eight years is a long time in sport, and it's been time well spent by Muhammad Mokaev.
Back in October 2016, as a 16-year-old, Mokaev sat in the stands at the MEN Arena in Manchester to watch Michael Bisping defend his UFC middleweight title against Dan Henderson. Now, 100 pay-per-view events later, Mokaev has returned to the city for a UFC event, but this time he's set to play a starring role.
"It feels amazing," he told UFC.com during a fight week conversation ahead of his bout with Manel Kape at UFC 304 this weekend.
"I was at UFC 204 in Manchester in 2016. Michael Bisping fought Dan Henderson, Leon Edwards fought Albert Tumenov. I was in this hotel, and I came to see Albert Tumenov, who is from the same region where I came from. Now, 100 UFC (pay-per-views) have passed, and I'm here again.
"I did imagine fighting in the UFC, but no, I didn't imagine fighting (here) 100 UFCs later, you know? It's something that fits perfectly in my career."
When he sat in the stands to watch UFC 204 back in 2016, young 16-year-old Mokaev was a 2-0 amateur making his first tentative steps into the world of competitive MMA. Since that night, he has gone on to become one of the most decorated amateur athletes in the history of the sport and one of the top pro flyweight fighters on the planet.
Multiple IMMAF world titles and a stellar 23-0 record gave him the perfect launchpad to begin his career in the pros and, after compiling a 7-0 record as a professional, Mokaev signed with the UFC in 2022.
Since then, "The Punisher" has fought six times on the big stage, winning all six, and defeating notable names including Cody Durden, Charles Johnson, Tim Elliott and Alex Perez.
Former title challengers Elliott and Perez were real yardsticks for Mokaev to measure himself against as he continues his ascent up the flyweight ladder. And, despite admitting that he wasn't at his best against Perez, Mokaev said he has been satisfied with his progress so far.
"I think I went into my last fight (against Perez) prepared, but I think I was a little bit sick," he admitted.
"Against Tim Elliott, I was in good shape, but I think he was a very experienced fighter. So I had to dig deep to get the victory and, beating two ex-title contenders, I think I've done good."
Mokaev's journey in the UFC has been a little unusual compared to most. Still only 23 years of age, but blessed with 36 fights' worth of experience across amateur and professional bouts, he's been building gradually. But, with the UFC handing him ever more difficult tests, he's constantly having to level up his game to overcome the challenges put in front of him.
While the names and faces of his opponents may change from fight to fight, one of the consistent challenges he faces every time he steps into the Octagon is the age difference, as he explained.
"I've never fought somebody the same age as me (in the UFC)," he said.
"I was fighting like an age above. The youngest guy probably is Manel Kape, who I'm fighting, and he's 31. The others were like 33, 35. They're all in their prime, and I'm just getting my 'man strength,' I've just started feeling it! But one day, I'm gonna be that age, too."
On Saturday night, Mokaev takes on Kape in a pivotal clash for the 125-pound division. Both men have their sights set on a run at the flyweight title, and that shared goal, combined with their differing personalities, has led to some clashes between the pair outside of the cage in the lead-up to fight night in Manchester.
When asked about the rivalry between them, Mokaev was keen to keep it professional, but said that he can't, and won't, be deterred from his goal of winning the fight and moving on to eventually challenge for flyweight gold.
"The storyline between me and Kape, because I'm a man and I believe he's a man, should stay between us," said Mokaev.
"But I will say it's 1-1 between me and Kape outside the Octagon, and I think this will be the trilogy inside the Octagon.
"I have been in those situations before. This will be my 37th fight if you count amateur and professional. I have been in this situation. I've always been underestimated as a young guy who somebody can bully, but I do come back, whatever has been given to me. I'm ready in any situation in this life. I feel bulletproof-minded."
With the event taking place at U.S. primetime, Mokaev has had to make some adjustments to his fight week prep, but his changes have been nothing outlandish.
"Normally I don't sleep until 2am-3am. I still go training at 9am. But this time I just did my sparring at nighttime instead of playing PlayStation!" he grinned.
"Basically, in real life, I'm not good at football. But on PlayStation (playing FIFA), I'm good. And in real life, I fight in the UFC, but on PlayStation, I cannot play UFC. I just press everything!"
Mokaev looks, and sounds, ready for the biggest fight of his career to date. In a bout that could propel him even closer to his goal of becoming UFC champion, "The Punisher" seems calm and relaxed. And, while his goal inside the cage is to win and progress up the flyweight ladder, he also hopes that his performance in the Octagon at Co-op Live this weekend can help inspire more youngsters outside it, just as he was inspired eight years ago at UFC 204.
"I hope many kids (will be inspired) like I was in the MEN in Manchester," he said.
"I think (my performance will encourage) the future generation to stay in the sport, to stay healthy, active, stay away from the streets – and I try to push this (message)."
Powered by his newfound "man strength" and a technical skillset honed over more than 30 fights, driven by his home fans in the stands, and inspired by the memories of his previous UFC experience in Manchester, Mokaev said he's ready for a big performance as he looks to make a statement on home soil on Saturday night.
"This is the last fight on my UFC contract.," he explained.
"And I think I'm motivated to put on an exciting fight to say, 'Hey Dana! I'm ready for a new contract and a big deal.'
"I'm coming for another finish. I have four finishes out of six fights, and I need a fifth finish."
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
