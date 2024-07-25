Muhammad Mokaev Is Ready For His Full-Circle Moment At UFC 304

Back in October 2016, as a 16-year-old, Mokaev sat in the stands at the MEN Arena in Manchester to watch Michael Bisping defend his UFC middleweight title against Dan Henderson. Now, 100 pay-per-view events later, Mokaev has returned to the city for a UFC event, but this time he's set to play a starring role.

"It feels amazing," he told UFC.com during a fight week conversation ahead of his bout with Manel Kape at UFC 304 this weekend.

"I was at UFC 204 in Manchester in 2016. Michael Bisping fought Dan Henderson, Leon Edwards fought Albert Tumenov. I was in this hotel, and I came to see Albert Tumenov, who is from the same region where I came from. Now, 100 UFC (pay-per-views) have passed, and I'm here again.

"I did imagine fighting in the UFC, but no, I didn't imagine fighting (here) 100 UFCs later, you know? It's something that fits perfectly in my career."