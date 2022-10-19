Muhammad Mokaev Wants To Prove He Is The Real Deal

Once he turned pro and made his way to the UFC, he wasted even less time and racked up his first win and finish over Cody Durden at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall. He returned four months later to earn a decision win against Charles Johnson in UFC’s second 2022 stop in London, and now Mokaev is set for his third fight in just more than six months at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev. If you ask him, he sees little to no reason why he should sit back and take his time. He has that lofty goal in his mind, and the only path to achieving that is to fight as often as possible.

“Why I should stay and relax? I'm still young,” Mokaev told UFC.com. “I have a dream to become the youngest to be champion. Why shouldn't I fight? If they put me on the card, I'm here.”