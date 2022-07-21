Muhammad Mokaev Holds Himself To A High Standard

All that is well and good for stirring up interest in a 21-year-old (he turns 22 on July 30) prospect, but a fighter only gets one debut. With all the expectations on him, Mokaev did the simple task of blitzing Cody Durden with a flying knee and earning a submission win inside of the first minute at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall.

Task: completed. Hype train: fueled. Bandwagon: flooding.

The likes of international soccer icon Wayne Rooney took to social media to congratulate him after the fight, and yet the undefeated Mokaev maintains a steady confidence that portrays a young man not letting early success overwhelm his work ethic.