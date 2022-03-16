Muhammad Mokaev Is Counting The Hours Until His Debut

There is a lot more than goes into making Mokaev one of the most intriguing new additions to the roster in some time beyond his unblemished record, although let’s be clear: going unbeaten in 30 fights is an astonishing feat, and one that certainly ups the level of interest surrounding the debuting flyweight.

Mokaev was born in Dagestan, but left the country when he was 12, settling in Wigan with his father. He found wrestling and excelled, but being unable to represent Great Britain at the highest levels prompted him to shift his focus from the Olympics to competing on the biggest stages in mixed martial arts.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

Last fall, he secured his British citizenship. Not long after, he signed with the UFC, and Saturday night, he’ll make the walk to the Octagon for the first time.

“I’m feeling good, feeling excited,” he said during his media scrum on Wednesday when asked about making his promotional debut this weekend. “I’ve got a lot of fire in me, and just counting the hours, you know, to eat and smash this guy.”

The newcomer has been locked in on facing Durden since late last year, taking exception to post-fight comments the American made about Aoriqileng following his decision win over the Chinese fighter towards the end of November.