Muhammad Going Back To The Basics

It was a particularly disappointing outcome because Muhammad was ultra-confident heading into the matchup but, in the end, he came away on the wrong end of a unanimous decision defeat.

In the aftermath of that fight, Muhammad almost had to undergo the five stages of grief to get past the loss. At first he was in denial, then he turned to anger before the string of emotions finally settled on acceptance when he realized where he went wrong.

“After a loss, a million things run through your head,” Muhammad explained. “You can sit there and say did I just have an off-night? Did I do anything wrong? Did I not train hard enough? But I did everything right for that fight. I trained hard.

“I literally had to go back and think, did his coaches go back and see something in my tape that they saw I was doing wrong, little stuff that I need to switch up and fix? I went out there and I didn’t perform the way I wanted to. I overthought a lot of things. I’m not going to sit there and take anything away from him. He fought a great fight.”

