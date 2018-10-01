Much More To Achieve For Marshman

“I'm sure there's one in Vegas, I think,” laughs Marshman, who can soon call himself a full-time fighter after 31 pro bouts. And what better way to celebrate than with his first bout in the “Fight Capital of the World”? But the 29-year-old is trying to approach this as just another fight.

“Obviously, it's the big one, and everyone wants to fight in Vegas, but I've fought in Madison Square Garden and this is my seventh fight in the UFC, so I've done all the big shows so far and fought all over the world, so it is just like another fight for me. But it is nice to be on a big card in Vegas. It's pretty good.”

It’s perfect timing as well, as Marshman begins the next chapter in his career off perhaps the most important win yet. No, his split decision victory over Phillips didn’t light up London or end the way his Performance of the Night knockout of Magnus Cedenblad in 2016 did. But what it did was show the evolution of his fight game as he opted against a brawl with his countryman in favor of a disciplined 15 minutes of work.

“I think so because obviously I do get involved in brawls a bit too much, I know that, and I'm a big puncher myself,” Marshman said of this being his most important victory. “But I was in there with another really big puncher and I knew the only way he could beat me is by landing a big shot on me, but I could beat him by moving around and outboxing him, so I was going to play my game. Me fighting a smart fight is probably the first time I've gone down that road in a fight. (Laughs) Sometimes I get too involved in the fight because I'm enjoying it, but I need to win. That's the important thing.”

The victory evened Marshman’s UFC record at 3-3, and while that slate is proof of the reality that he’s had some ups and downs, he hasn’t been in with cupcakes either.